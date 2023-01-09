Knowledge should be freely available, says Howard Hughes Medical Institute Vice-President at TNQ lecture

January 09, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - MUMBAI

“We should make knowledge freely available,” said Ron Vale, Vice-President, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Maryland, United States, and Featured Speaker of the TNQ Distinguished Lectures in the Life Sciences–2023 here on Monday.

Addressing an audience of hundreds of young researchers at the Homi Bhabha Auditorium, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Dr. Vale described his journey as a scientist in the quest to uncover the secrets of molecular motors. These are units within the cell that are essential to transporting materials necessary to the smooth functioning of the cells. Molecular motor proteins drive muscle contraction, the beating of cilia and flagella — structures that move a cell forward or move substances along the surface of the cell.

Dr. Vale, 63, discovered the motor protein kinesin, one of the three major classes of molecular motors (the other two being dynein and myosin), and his lab has over the years elucidated how these motors convert chemical energy into movement.

As co-founder of a biotechnology firm, Cytokinetics Inc, he has helped develop candidate drugs that use molecular motors to improve the beating of the heart, in instances, where the system is awry.

Dr. Vale, in his hour-long lecture, said that scientific discoveries were littered with mis-steps and failures towards deciphering the secrets of how nature worked and it was important that prospective scientists be aware about these, along with the triumph and joy of discovering something new.

He said that along with science, he had an interest in scientific outreach. Concerned that aspirant scientists and researchers had limited access to talks by leading scientists and engaging lectures, Dr. Vale described his experiences with ibiology and explorebiology.org, online repositories of science videos, and talks by scientists on the nature of scientific exploration.

Dr. Vale is scheduled to lecture at Kolkata and Bengaluru this week as part of the TNQ lecture series.