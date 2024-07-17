Knives are out in Uttar Pradesh BJP as it gears up for Assembly bypolls

Knives are out in the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the aftermath of the party’s below-par performance in the Lok Sabha election, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath blaming overconfidence for the poor results, while his deputy, Keshav Prasad Maurya, reminding the Chief Minister that the party organisation is the force behind the government and not vice versa.

The remarks, made at the BJP’s State Executive meet on Sunday, have brought the leaders face to face against each other, with Mr. Maurya getting much backing from Delhi.

A long meeting was held between BJP national president J.P. Nadda, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, and Mr. Maurya on Tuesday night.

Sources present at the meeting said both leaders from Uttar Pradesh complained about the working of the Chief Minister, who depended more on his bureaucrats than party workers, MLAs, and leaders. The leaders also pointed out that this alienation of the local BJP workers from the government and the high-handed attitude of the local administration had cost the party too many seats in the Lok Sabha election.

“Such issues were present even before the 2022 Assembly polls, but the party pulled together and a concerted effort was made to woo back and console angry party workers,” said a source.

The national leadership, sources said, heard out the leaders patiently, but pointed out that byelections to 10 Assembly seats, vacated for various reasons including some MLAs being elected to the Lok Sabha, were due to be held in August and that no changes were to be contemplated in the run-up to the byelections.

Sources also added that following Mr. Adityanath’s remarks about overconfidence and repeating of unpopular candidates that were aimed at the national leadership, the Chief Minister would be given a free hand in these byelections to see what he could come up with.

The alienation of Rajput voters, who took umbrage at what they termed the sidelining of Mr. Adityanath from the Lok Sabha election campaign and the decisions on seats, was also discussed.

Interestingly, Union Minister Anupriya Patel recently set off a controversy by writing to Mr. Adityanath on the government’s tardiness in filling the quotas for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) in State government jobs with suitable candidates. Ms. Patel represents the OBC Kurmi community, which has a sizeable presence in the State and was part of the BJP’s rainbow alliance of non-Yadav OBCs in several elections.

Sanjay Nishad, a Minister in the Adityanath government who belongs to the backward Nishad community, also said that the overbearing behaviour of the State administration had alienated the poor and backward sections.

“If we uproot the poor, he will uproot us in the polls,” Mr. Nishad said, taking a jibe at the frequent deployment of the “bulldozer” strategy of demolishing structures as collective punishment.

This has created a Rajput versus OBC angle to the whole issue of a face off between Mr. Adityanath and Mr. Maurya as well.

Mr. Adityanath’s supporters are no pushovers however, and have been reiterating that the complacency of the BJP and running the whole election from Delhi, while sideling a popular Chief Minister, had a cost.

“Did Baba (Yogi Adityanath) decide tickets?” said one pro-CM MLA who also met him recently in a quiet but open show of support.

The bypolls to 10 Assembly seats is very clearly not going to bring an the end of the matter in the BJP in India’s most politically significant State, with both sides consolidating their support base and unwilling to cede an inch.

