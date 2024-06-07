ADVERTISEMENT

KNF-MC denies NIA accused arrested in Manipur case associated with it

Published - June 07, 2024 11:33 pm IST - New Delhi

The KNF-MC said that Thongminthang Haokip, who was arrested by the NIA, was not a registered cadre member of the organisation

Abhinay Lakshman

Locals gather near Kuki-Zo community’s houses which were burnt down by miscreants in the violence-hit Manipur, in Imphal last year. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

The Kuki National Front Military Council on Friday, June 7, 2024, issued a statement denying that Thongminthang Haokip, arrested a day ago by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), was associated with their outfit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NIA had issued a statement on Thursday saying that it had arrested Mr. Haokip in a case it had registered in July last year relating to an alleged transnational conspiracy by terror outfits based in Myanmar and Bangladesh to “wage war” against the Government of India by exploiting the current ethnic unrest in Manipur.

The NIA had stated that Mr. Haokip was a member of the KNF-MC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Issuing a clarification of Friday, the KNF-MC said that Mr. Haokip had nothing to do with the organisation and that neither was he a registered cadre member of the organisation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It added that the arrest of Mr. Haokip’s arrest in the NIA case had nothing to do with the organisation and it’s activities.

In its statement, the NIA said on Thursday Mr. Haokip had been arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. 

“He has admitted to have participated in several armed attacks against security forces and on the opposite group in the current crisis in the state. He has also admitted being member of Kuki National Front-Military Council (KNF-MC) and United Tribal Volunteers (UTV),” the NIA said in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US