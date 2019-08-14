Knee implant cost to be below 10%

A day after the Central government noted that the ceiling price of orthopaedic knee implants will be monitored to ensure that the cost does not increase beyond 10% in a given year, the medical device industry has said that it expected more from the government.

Medical Technology Association of India’s (MTaI) chairman and director-general Mr. Pavan Choudary said, “We were seeking a 20% increase in the selling price of knee implants to make up for two years of price control combined with continuing pressures of rupee devaluation and inflation.”

‘Partial relief’

“Having said that, it is reassuring that the government has begun to acknowledge the financial pressures on medical device companies and has decided to provide partial relief by letting companies increase the price by 10% in the next one year, as per Para 20 of DPCO (Drugs Prices Control Order), 2013. As we move ahead, we will continue to engage with the government for a long-term solution,” he added.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) notified the ceiling price of orthopaedic knee implants on August 16, 2017 by invoking extraordinary powers, in public interest, under Para 19 of the DPCO, 2013 for a period of one year.

Subsequently, the applicability of ceiling prices fixed for orthopaedic knee implants was extended for another one year, up to August 15, 2019.

Accordingly, the cost of knee implants was reduced significantly, by up to 69%, resulting in a notional saving of ₹1,500 crore per annum to consumers. The NPPA reviewed the matter in its meeting held on August 8, 2019. It was noted that affordability of knee implants had made them more accessible.

According to data submitted by manufacturers and importers, an increase of 30% in the sale of knee implants has been reported from July 2018 to June 2019. The knee implant is a non-scheduled medical device/ drug for which the DPCO, 2013 allows an annual increase of up to 10% of the Maximum Retail Price (MRP). However, this was not permitted in 2018.