Kishtwari dies in Srinagar jail

Srinagar

06 November 2020 00:10 IST

Infamous counter-insurgent Ghulam Muhammad Lone alias Papa Kishtwari died of heart attack inside a Srinagar jail on Thursday.

An official said Kisthwari suffered a cardiac arrest in the Central Jail, Srinagar and breathed his last at the Police Control Room in Srinagar on Thursday.

“He was unwell and was undergoing regular check-ups,” the official said.

Kishtwari, who worked with the security forces as a counter-insurgent in the 1990s, is accused of killing dozens of militants and civilians.

He was arrested in 2015 on the directions of a court for the killing of a businessman, Ali Mohammad Mir, from Brein Nishat. Mir’s body was recovered from the Jhelum river.

Before joining the counter-insurgency force in Kashmir, Kishtwari worked as a watchman in a factory in Pampore. His alleged victims included Shakeela Bano, housewife.