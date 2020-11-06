National

Kishtwari dies in Srinagar jail

Infamous counter-insurgent Ghulam Muhammad Lone alias Papa Kishtwari died of heart attack inside a Srinagar jail on Thursday.

An official said Kisthwari suffered a cardiac arrest in the Central Jail, Srinagar and breathed his last at the Police Control Room in Srinagar on Thursday.

“He was unwell and was undergoing regular check-ups,” the official said.

Kishtwari, who worked with the security forces as a counter-insurgent in the 1990s, is accused of killing dozens of militants and civilians.

He was arrested in 2015 on the directions of a court for the killing of a businessman, Ali Mohammad Mir, from Brein Nishat. Mir’s body was recovered from the Jhelum river.

Before joining the counter-insurgency force in Kashmir, Kishtwari worked as a watchman in a factory in Pampore. His alleged victims included Shakeela Bano, housewife.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 6, 2020 12:11:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kishtwari-dies-in-srinagar-jail/article33033413.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY