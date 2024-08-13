GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kiren Rijiju launches portal for Jiyo Parsi Scheme

The Jiyo Parsi Scheme portal aims to contain the population decline of the Parsi community in India. It provides financial assistance to Parsi couples for medical treatment and childcare

Updated - August 13, 2024 08:20 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 08:14 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju requests the eligible Parsi couples to avail the benefits of the scheme and build a strong community. File

Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju requests the eligible Parsi couples to avail the benefits of the scheme and build a strong community. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday (August 13, 2024) launched the Jiyo Parsi Scheme portal, a Central Sector Scheme to arrest the population decline of the Parsi community in India.

Emphasising on the rich heritage and culture of the community, the Minister said the Parsi population is decreasing and this needs to be addressed. He added that the government’s intervention in the form of the Jiyo Parsi Scheme is expected to help the community in the future.

“I request the eligible Parsi couples to avail the benefits of the scheme and build a strong community and help the government in building a stronger nation,” said the Minister.

The portal will enable Parsi couples to apply online under the scheme which aims to reverse the declining trend of Parsi population by adopting a scientific protocol and structured interventions, and to stabilise their population. The scheme provides financial assistance to Parsi couples for medical treatment under standard medical protocol and towards childcare, and assistance to dependent elderly.

The beneficiaries and applicants will be able to check the status of their application and will be able to receive the financial assistance online through Direct Benefit Transfer mode.

Since inception in 2013-14, the scheme has supported more than 400 Parsi children.

