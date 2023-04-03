HamberMenu
Kiran Nadar conferred with France's highest civilian award

April 03, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - New Delhi

Kiran Nadar, philanthropist and art collector was conferred “Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur” by French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain. | file photo

Philanthropist and art collector Kiran Nadar was recently conferred "Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur" (Knight of the Legion of Honour) by French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain.

The highest French civilian award comes in recognition of Ms. Nadar's outstanding contribution in the field of art, her commitment to providing greater access to culture both nationally and internationally, and her leading role in fostering Indo-French cultural ties.

Ms. Nadar, chairperson of the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) -- a philanthropic initiative in art -- and a trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation has played a vital role in advancing Indo-French cultural ties, and artistic cooperation.

“It is an absolute privilege for me to be conferred 'Chevalier de l’Ordre national de la Légion d’Honneur' and I am deeply grateful to the French Government for this great honour.

"KNMA has a longstanding relationship with France in the cultural space. Our partnership with France has been instrumental in bringing together diverse perspectives and promoting cultural exchange," said Ms. Nadar in a statement.

In 2022, KNMA joined hands with Alkazi Foundation, and the French Institute in India to create "Converges", the largest exhibition of original pictures from French photographers ever shown in India.

This exhibition was brought to India as part of "Bonjour India 2022", a six-month cultural festival organised by France across India as a present for India's 75th Independence anniversary.

