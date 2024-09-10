GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw to launch Ireland-India Diaspora Network

The network aims to bring together Indian professionals who have worked or studied in Ireland.

Published - September 10, 2024 04:54 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

In a bid to highlight the people to people contacts between Ireland and India, the Irish Embassy in India will launch the Ireland-India Affinity Diaspora Network here on Wednesday (September 11). The network aims to bring together Indian professionals who have worked or studied in Ireland.

“It offers a unique platform to reconnect with alumni and former colleagues, providing opportunities to take part in events that celebrate Irish and Indian culture. This initiative is particularly timely, as it coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Ireland and India. Ireland’s Ambassador to India, Kevin Kelly told The Hindu.

According to Irish sources, there are approximately 550 Irish citizens living in India and current estimates are that over 80,000 Indian nationals live in Ireland, comprising 1% of Ireland’s population. Ireland has the fourth largest number of Indian nationals’ resident in the EU (after Italy, Germany and Netherlands). The Irish Embassy said that Ireland has the second largest population of Indian students in the EU after Germany according to latest data from December 2022

Currently 8,507 Indian students are pursuing courses in Irish educational institutions.

There is a strong network of professionals who studied in Ireland and became goodwill envoys of the country in India. The Affinity Diaspora network will be inaugurated by Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on 11 September.

