Kiran Choudhry, daughter join BJP a day after leaving Congress

Updated - June 19, 2024 12:42 pm IST

Published - June 19, 2024 12:41 pm IST - New Delhi

The duo alleged that the Haryana Congress unit of the party was being run as a "personal fiefdom",

Haryana Congress leader Kiran Choudhry and her daughter Shruti Choudhry joined BJP in the presence of Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and others at BJP HQ in New Delhi on June 19, 2024 | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Former Haryana Congress leaders Kiran Choudhry and her daughter Shruti Choudhry along with their supporters joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of senior party leaders in New Delhi.

Both Kiran Choudhry and Shruti Choudhry had resigned from the primary membership of the Congress on Tuesday, alleging that the State unit of the party was being run as a "personal fiefdom", in an apparent reference to former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda .

Kiran Choudhry is daughter-in-law of former Haryana chief minister Bansi Lal and a sitting MLA from Tosham in Bhiwani district. Shruti Choudhry was the working president of the Haryana unit of the Congress.

They joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, party national general secretary Tarun Chugh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and other senior leaders at the party headquarters here.

