GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kiran Choudhry, daughter join BJP a day after leaving Congress

The duo alleged that the Haryana Congress unit of the party was being run as a "personal fiefdom",

Updated - June 19, 2024 12:42 pm IST

Published - June 19, 2024 12:41 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Haryana Congress leader Kiran Choudhry and her daughter Shruti Choudhry joined BJP in the presence of Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and others at BJP HQ in New Delhi on June 19, 2024

Haryana Congress leader Kiran Choudhry and her daughter Shruti Choudhry joined BJP in the presence of Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and others at BJP HQ in New Delhi on June 19, 2024 | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Former Haryana Congress leaders Kiran Choudhry and her daughter Shruti Choudhry along with their supporters joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of senior party leaders in New Delhi.

Both Kiran Choudhry and Shruti Choudhry had resigned from the primary membership of the Congress on Tuesday, alleging that the State unit of the party was being run as a "personal fiefdom", in an apparent reference to former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda .

Kiran Choudhry is daughter-in-law of former Haryana chief minister Bansi Lal and a sitting MLA from Tosham in Bhiwani district. Shruti Choudhry was the working president of the Haryana unit of the Congress.

They joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, party national general secretary Tarun Chugh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and other senior leaders at the party headquarters here.

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party / Delhi / politics / Haryana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.