Kin of Hurriyat leaders renouncing separatism reflects irrelevance of that ideology: BJP

‘It reflects the aspirations of many young Kashmiris who seek a future free from conflict and instability’

March 23, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - JAMMU

The Hindu Bureau
Hardline Hurriyat Chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani with senior separatist leader Shabir Shah. File

Hardline Hurriyat Chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani with senior separatist leader Shabir Shah. File | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

The BJP on March 23 termed the public renouncement of separatism by the kin of two prominent separatist leaders in Kashmir “a significant shift towards peace and prosperity”.  

“The stance taken by [separatist Shabir Shah’s daughter] Sama Shabir and [late Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Geelani’s granddaughter] Ruwa Shah is not just symbolic but also practical, as it reflects the aspirations of many young Kashmiris who seek a future free from conflict and instability,” BJP leader Varinder Sharma said.

Also read: Hurriyat Conference | The alliance after the death of its patriarch 

He said Ms. Shah’s and Ms. Shabir’s rejection of separatism signified a broader shift in societal attitudes” where the focus is shifting towards constructive engagement and nation-building rather than divisive ideologies”.

The duo, in separate public notices published in local dailies, distanced themselves from separatist outfits, saying they are “loyal to India”. Ms. Shah is daughter of separatist Altaf Shah, who died in custody in 2022. Ms. Shabir is daughter of separatist Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) chairman Shabir Shah, who is in jail since 2017.  

‘Promising sign’

Hailing the public renouncement, Mr. Sharma said, “It’s a significant shift towards peace and prosperity. The declarations of loyalty to the Indian Constitution and sovereignty underscore the message they convey to Kashmiri youth about the irrelevance of separatist ideologies in India’s thriving democracy.”

He said the influence of militancy is dwindling, and a new era, where ordinary citizens can shape their destiny without coercion, is emerging. He commended Ms. Sama and Ms. Shah as “symbols of a transformed mindset”, and championed their affirmation of allegiance to India as a promising sign for the region’s future.

