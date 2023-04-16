Killers of Atiq, brother in Prayagraj wanted to make big in underworld

April 16, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Lucknow

Lavlesh Tiwari, 22, Arun Maurya, 18, and Sunny Purane, 23, had press ID cards, dummy camera and a mic. They mingled among a group of journalists surrounding gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf, who were taken for a medical examination on April 15 in Prayagraj. When Ashraf was responding to a question, suddenly the trio opened fire on the two, killing them on the spot. The murder was recorded by TV cameras making global headlines.

All the three accused in Atiq Ahmed and his brother’s murder case hail from lower middle class or poor families with two of them, Lavlesh and Sunny, having criminal antecedents. Mohit alias Sunny Purane, a resident of Hamirpur district faces 14 criminal cases, including charges of attempt to murder, loot. While Lavlesh, 22, a resident of Kotwali Nagar in Banda district faces charges related to assault, molestation and smuggling. His father Yash Tiwari distanced his family from the accused saying they had no information about how he reached there. “He was a drug addict and used to come home sometimes, we have no relationship with him,” he told media persons. “We have not talked to him since he left the house. Pata nahi uske naseeb mein kya likha tha [Don’t know what was written in his destiny],” said Lavlesh’s mother, turning emotional, and adding he was deeply religious and would visit temples regularly for darshans.

FB profile goes viral

After the sensational murder of the former MP, the purported Facebook profile of Lavlesh is getting viral with the last post published on December 22, 2022 witnessing more than 4,000 comments. The details of the profile named Maharaj Lavlesh Tiwari, mentions him as the district co-security in-charge (Jila Sah- Suraksha Pramukh) at Bajrang Dal, a right-wing organisation, since December 15, 2014. The cover photo of the Facebook profile is of his father and mother, posted on November 15, 2022.

Another accused Sunny has not visited his home for the past few years and his parents were no more. “We were three brothers, one died, while Sunny has not come to the house since many years,” said Pintu, his brother, who runs a tea shop. Not much is known about Arun Maurya’s family, apart from the fact that the accused left home roughly 10 years ago.

In the police interrogation, it is said that the trio revealed that their main purpose was to make their mark in the Uttar Pradesh underworld by eliminating such a notorious mafia leader. They also said to have revealed that ever since they got the information of the former MP’s remand to the Prayagraj police they planned the murders, masquerading as presspersons and stayed in a hotel in Prayagraj for the last 48 hours. The police not revealed the name of the hotel and are currently investigating the hotel as there is a possibility that the belongings of the murderers are there.