“Kill list of political workers”: Hospital guard held in Ganderbal, say police

He was instrumental in the attack on a BJP district vice-president, they say

The police on Monday said they arrested a hospital security guard in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal who was tasked by the militants with preparing “a kill list of local political workers”.

The police said the conspiracy was unravelled during the investigation into the attack on BJP district vice-president Ghulam Qadir on October 6 in Nunner area, in which one constable had lost his life.

“During the investigation, Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh from Ganderbal’s Serch area, who works as a security guard, was held. Later, technical details revealed some startling facts. He admitted to be an active member of Hizbul Mujahideen during sustained questioning on October 30,” the police said.

According to the police, Sheikh “was instrumental in the attack”. “One pistol, one magazine and Pakistani flags have been recovered on his disclosure,” the police said.

The police said two of his accomplices, Hilal Ahmad Mir from Bernbugh Kangan, an ATM guard at a hospital in Srinagar, and Asif Ahmad Mir, from Serch, a private security guard at another hospital in Srinagar, were also arrested.

“Two detonators, Pakistani flags and other incriminating material were recovered at their instance,” the police said.

The trio, according to the police, were in touch with terror operatives in south Kashmir and were “tasked with preparing a kill list of local political workers and attack them”.