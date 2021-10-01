Khurshid for talks between party leaders

New Delhi

01 October 2021 22:14 IST

With P. Chidambaram expressing helplessness over lack of “meaningful conversations” within the Congress, party colleague Salman Khurshid on Friday said he had hoped the discussions the former Finance Minister spoke of might have been led by him and called for a dialogue between the leaders of the party.

“But of course Mr. Chidambaram let us all talk, not just talk but talk with each other,” Mr. Khurshid wrote in a long Facebook post.

In an apparent swipe at the ‘Group of 23’ leaders and Kapil Sibal’s remarks questioning the party’s functioning, Mr. Khurshid, known to be close to the Gandhi family, said questioning time-tested leadership style and substance in isolation from the popular prevailing opinion of ground-level workers was “very worrying.”

Advertising

Advertising

Weighing in on the internal bickering within the Congress following Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation as the party’s Punjab unit chief, Mr. Khurshid, in a long Facebook post, said just “as we saw” a ray of hope in the appointment of the new Chief Minister of Punjab “things tumbled out of control”.