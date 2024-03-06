ADVERTISEMENT

Khelo India medal winners now eligible for government jobs

March 06, 2024 03:18 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST - New Delhi

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said the department of personnel and training, in consultation with the Sports Ministry, has made “progressive revisions to the eligibility criteria for sportspersons seeking government jobs”

PTI

Photo: X@kheloindia

Medal winners in all Khelo India competitions will now be eligible for government jobs as per a revised criteria, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday.

Mr. Thakur said the move is in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “vision of a robust sports ecosystem, nurturing talent at grassroots level and turning sports into a lucrative and viable career option”.

He said the department of personnel and training, in consultation with the Sports Ministry, has made “progressive revisions to the eligibility criteria for sportspersons seeking government jobs”.

“This groundbreaking step now extends eligibility to medal winners from the Khelo India Games — Youth, University, Para and Winter Games — to be eligible for government jobs. Additionally, games and events have been clearly defined to ensure inclusivity across various sports,” Mr. Thakur said in his post on X.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“These revised rules mark a significant stride in supporting our athletes in making Bharat a sporting superpower,” he added.

Khelo India Games were first organised in 2018 as part of the Modi Government’s initiative to revitalise sports culture at the grassroots level.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US