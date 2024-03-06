GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Khelo India medal winners now eligible for government jobs

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said the department of personnel and training, in consultation with the Sports Ministry, has made “progressive revisions to the eligibility criteria for sportspersons seeking government jobs”

March 06, 2024 03:18 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Photo: X@kheloindia

Photo: X@kheloindia

Medal winners in all Khelo India competitions will now be eligible for government jobs as per a revised criteria, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday.

Mr. Thakur said the move is in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “vision of a robust sports ecosystem, nurturing talent at grassroots level and turning sports into a lucrative and viable career option”.

He said the department of personnel and training, in consultation with the Sports Ministry, has made “progressive revisions to the eligibility criteria for sportspersons seeking government jobs”.

“This groundbreaking step now extends eligibility to medal winners from the Khelo India Games — Youth, University, Para and Winter Games — to be eligible for government jobs. Additionally, games and events have been clearly defined to ensure inclusivity across various sports,” Mr. Thakur said in his post on X.

“These revised rules mark a significant stride in supporting our athletes in making Bharat a sporting superpower,” he added.

Khelo India Games were first organised in 2018 as part of the Modi Government’s initiative to revitalise sports culture at the grassroots level.

