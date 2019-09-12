Khattar launches two insurance schemes for traders

Ahead of the Assembly polls, due next month in Haryana, the State government on Wednesday launched two insurance schemes for registered small and medium traders in an apparent bid to woo voters.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched “Mukhyamantri Vyapari Samuhik Niji Durghatna Beema Yojana” and “Mukhyamantri Vyapari Kshatipurti Beema Yojana” here.

“The premium of 38 crore people of both the schemes would be paid by the State government,” said Mr. Khattar at a press conference.

Mr. Khattar said an insurance cover of ₹5 lakh would be provided under the Durghatna Yojana and from ₹5 lakh to ₹25 lakh under the other scheme.

“Traders registered under the Haryana Goods and Service Tax (HGST) Act, 2017 would be covered under these schemes,” he said.

The Chief Minister said Haryana was the first State to implement the Kshatipurti Yojana, under which insurance benefits ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹25 lakh would be provided to the traders on the basis of their turnover to compensate the loss of their stock caused due to fire, theft, flood and earthquake and damage to furniture and other goods.