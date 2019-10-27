Khattar becomes Haryana CM for second time; JJP's Dushyant is deputy CM

Manohar Lal Khattar of the Bharatiya Janata Party on October 27 was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana for the second time. Jannayak Janta Party’s Dushyant Chautala took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of the State.

Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya administered the oaths at the swearing in ceremony held here at the Raj Bhawan. BJP working president J.P. Nadda, Punjab Governor V.P. Singh Badnore, former Punjab Chief Minsiter and Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakurwere present at the ceremony.

Dushyant Chautala's father Ajay Chautala, who is serving sentence in jail for his role in a teachers' recruitment scam, also attended the ceremony, after he was released on 14-day furlough.

Apart from the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister no other ministers were sworn in at today's ceremony. Sources said the Ministers of Chief Minister cabinet, the list of who is yet to be finalised would be administered oath after the Diwali festival.

New Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala during the swearing in ceremony at Haryana Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Akhilesh Kumar

The BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 40 seats the in the Assembly polls, but it fell short of six seats to form the government on its own. The majority mark in Haryana State assembly is 46. The BJP and the JJP, which secured 10 seats in the polls decided to come together to form the next government in the State.

The BJP had won 40 seats the Assembly polls while the Congress won 31 seats. The JJP wrested 10 seats while Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Haryana Lokhit Party won one seat each. On the rest of the seven seats Independents had won.