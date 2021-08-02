Kharge writes to Venkaiah on denial of debate

New Delhi

02 August 2021 05:38 IST

MPs had given notices under Rule 267

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu objecting to the Chair’s decision not to admit adjournment notices under Rule 267 to discuss the Pegasus snooping controversy, a source said on Sunday.

Though there is no official word on the letter, either from the Congress or Mr. Kharge's office, a senior leader confirmed to The Hindu that a letter was sent a few days ago.

For over a week now, Opposition members have been giving notices under Rule 267 on the Pegasus issue but they have not been accepted.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Kharge has raised the issue in the letter and is said to have pointed out that “Opposition is being denied an opportunity to raise issues even under the rule book”.

When Mr. Naidu had pointed out that Opposition was preventing other members from raising important issues, Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma had argued that Opposition should also be allowed to raise issues under the rule book.

As the monsoon session enters its third week, the Opposition is all set to step up its demand for a debate on the Pegasus issue.