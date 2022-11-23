Kharge to preside over Congress Steering Committee meeting on December 4

November 23, 2022 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - New Delhi

Discussion to be held on the strategy for the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament

The Hindu Bureau

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will chair the first meeting of the party’s Steering Committee on December 4 to discuss the strategy for the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament and finalise the dates for its Plenary Session, sources said on Wednesday.

After taking over as the Congress president, Mr. Kharge had reconstituted the Congress Working Committee (CWC) as the party’s Steering Committee, in keeping with the party’s constitution.

The Winter Session of Parliament will begin on December 7 and conclude on December 29.

The party will also have to take a call on finding a replacement for Mr. Kharge as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha.

Senior leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh’s name has been doing the rounds as the likely choice for the LoP. However, Mr. Singh is currently involved in the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra and is likely to miss the session. Hence, it is being speculated that Mr. Kharge could continue as the LoP for the Winter Session despite the party’s insistence on following the one man, one post principle.

