Kharge takes a dig at MHA’s reply on infiltration

New Delhi:

07 December 2021 22:39 IST

Ministry of Home Affairs informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that in the past three years there has been “nil” cases of infiltration from the China and Bhutan borders.

Taking a dig, Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha tweeted that the reply by the Ministry suggested that no soldiers were killed in Galwan in Ladakh.

“The Home Ministry has told Parliament that there has been no intrusion on Indo-China border in last 3 years. So Galwan didn’t happen, our soldiers didn’t die and the Chinese village in Arunachal is indeed built by BEIJING JANATA PARTY under PM Awas Yojna?, the leader of Opposition tweeted.

Advertising

Advertising

India and China were engaged in a stand-off at several points along the undefined Line of Actual Control in Ladakh since April-May 2020. In June, 2020, in an unprecedented turn of events, 20 soldiers were killed in violent clashes with the Chinese Peoples Liberation Army in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

Responding to a question by Chirag Paswan on the number of cases of infiltration that has come to light in bordering areas during the last three years, Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik said in a written reply, that the number of cases of infiltration at Pakistan border stood at 128, Bangladesh-1,787, Nepal-25, Bhutan-Nil, Myanmar-133 and China-Nil.

“Government agencies including Border Guarding Forces are monitoring and taking steps to check and curb infiltration,” the reply stated.

“These cases are dealt with by the Border Guarding Forces in close coordination with other Government agencies including State Governments, as per the extant laws,” it said.