Kharge sounds a word of caution on Congress’s poor electoral performance in States where it is in power 

Calling the people’s mandate in the Lok Sabha polls a “decisive rejection” of the politics of “divisiveness and hatred”, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also sounded a word of caution on the party’s “below par” performance in States where it is in government.

In his opening remarks at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting here on Saturday, Mr. Kharge asserted that while celebrating a “revival”, the party should pause a little for it had not performed to its abilities and expectations in some States. “We could not repeat our performance in States where we had previously done well in Assembly elections and formed the government,” he said.

In Karnataka, the Congress managed to win only nine of the 28 seats. Although the Congress’s vote share improved by 8 percentage points, the BJP won 17 seats in the State. In Himachal Pradesh, the Congress, despite increasing its vote share by over 14 percentage points, lost all four seats. In Telangana, where it had an impressive victory in November, the party could not sustain the momentum. In comparison to 2019, the party’s vote share only increased by five percentage points winning eight of the 17 seats, five more than the tally in the last general election.

“We will soon be holding separate discussions on each such State. We have to take urgent remedial measures. These are States which have traditionally favoured the Congress, where we have opportunities that we have to harness, not for our own advantage but for the benefit of our people. This exercise I propose to hold very soon,” the Congress chief said.

During the discussion later on, according to sources, senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot, while applauding the collective leadership in Rajasthan for the party’s success in the State, said that when the party reviews the results it should also scrutinise the candidate selection process, examining which candidate was recommended by which leader.

Mr. Kharge applauded the party’s rank and file for the results. He said that the people have reposed their faith in the Congress and given a strong reply to the “autocratic forces” and those who were against the Constitution. “People have spoken against the dictatorial and anti-democratic ways of the ruling party. It is a decisive rejection of the politics of the last 10 years. It is a rejection of the politics of divisiveness, hate and polarisation,” Mr.Kharge said.

He congratulated the newly elected Congress MPs for winning the election in “adverse conditions” and said the vote share and seats of the Congress increased in areas where the Bharat Jodo and Bharat Jodo Nyay yatras passed through. He particularly thanked his predecessors Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as also party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Mr. Kharge said the party also saw an increase in the constituencies dominated by SC, ST, OBC and minority voters, as well as seats in the rural areas. He implored his party members to accept the verdict with “genuine humility” and requested them to be disciplined and united. Going forward, the Congress has to make its presence felt in the urban areas as well, he added.

Mr. Kharge also hailed the INDIA bloc partners, saying each party played its designated role in different States and each party contributed to the other. He hoped that the bloc would “function cohesively and collectively both in Parliament and outside.”

He also thanked farmers, organisations working for the Backward Classes, civil society groups, NGOs, small trader groups, lawyers, intellectuals and the independent media.