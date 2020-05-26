National

Kharge slams Modi government on absence of sector-specific plan

Senior Congress leader says the Centre has refused to address the crisis

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that though India’s economy needed a sector-specific plan to revive it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government refused to address the issue.

“We needed a sector-wise plan and the government had 62 days of lockdown to plan for this. Sectors like tourism, hospitality, airlines, transport, retail, restaurants, construction needed very specific measures, given they employ large numbers of people. But, it is clear from the measures announced last week that the government has either no sense of the crisis or has plainly refused to address it to revive the economy,” Mr. Kharge said in a statement.

He said the Indian economy has gone from “slowdown to complete shut down” mode.

“An announcement made by the Prime Minister of the country should be made with a lot of deliberation and seriousness, especially during such an unprecedented crisis. The so-called ₹20 lakh crore economic package has now been analysed by experts and its total cost works out to less than 1% of the GDP,” he added.

“The relief package and press conferences have not only exposed the apathy of the government towards migrant workers but also its arrogance and hypocrisy,” Mr. Kharge said.

“Today, the agriculture sector is the only bright spot, which is expected to grow at 3% when the GDP for the 2nd quarter is expected to fall by as much as 45%,” he added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Indian National Congress
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 3:26:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kharge-slams-modi-government-on-absence-of-sector-specific-plan/article31675287.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY