Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP

December 17, 2022 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST - New Delhi

In an apparent reference to the recent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi said Indian jawans in the region are being "beaten up"

PTI

File picture of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP launched a fierce attack on Rahul Gandhi on Saturday for his remark that Chinese soldiers are beating up Indian Army personnel in Arunachal Pradesh and said the Congress should immediately expel him from the party.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said if Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is not "remote-controlled" and if the opposition party stands with the country, then Mr. Gandhi should be expelled for his comments, which "belittle" India and break the morale of its armed forces.

At a press conference in Jaipur on Friday during his "Bharat Jodo Yatra", Gandhi claimed that China is preparing for a war and accused the government of trying to "ignore" the threat, saying it is "asleep" and not ready to accept the situation.

In an apparent reference to a recent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh, he said Indian jawans in the region are being "beaten up".

Mr. Bhatia told reporters that if the Congress does not act against Gandhi, its former president who continues to be seen as its main driving force, it will mean that his statement is reflective of the opposition party's mindset.

The Congress has become less of a political party and more of a den of anti-India activities, the BJP leader alleged.

