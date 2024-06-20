Kharge sets up fact-finding panels in key States to look into poor performance of Congress in Lok Sabha polls

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on June 19 formed fact-finding committees to look into the “poor performance” in some specific States, including the Congress-ruled ones, in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

The announcement was made by general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal in a statement.

The panel for Madhya Pradesh includes Prithviraj Chavan, Saptagiri Ulaka and Jignesh Mevani. For Chhattisgarh, Veerappa Moily and Harish Chaudhary would be the fact-finding team.

In Odisha, senior leaders Ajay Maken, Tariq Anwar would look into the reasons for the party’s performance.

The team of P.L. Punia and Rajani Patel would be looking at the party’s abysmal performance in Delhi, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh where the party failed to win a single seat out of 15 Lok Sabha seats.

Similarly, Madhusudan Mistry, Gaurav Gogoi and Hibi Eden would be looking at party’s less than expected performance in party-ruled Karnataka while P.J. Kurien, Rakibul Hussain and Pargat Singh would scrutinise Telangana, where the party performed below par despite having a government there.

During the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Mr. Kharge had announced that he would form committees to examine why the party performed poorly in some States.

