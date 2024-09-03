ADVERTISEMENT

Kharge, Rahul tell AICC secretaries to fight BJP’s ‘divisive politics’

Published - September 03, 2024 11:07 pm IST - New Delhi

Congress works for social transformation, while the BJP represents social stagnation, says K.C. Venugopal

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge during the Congress Central Election Committee meeting for the Haryana Assembly polls, in New Delhi, on September 03, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The top brass of the Congress, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, met the newly appointed All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretaries at the AICC headquarters on Tuesday (September 3, 2024).

Sources said the Congress leadership sought their feedback on strengthening the organisation and widening the party’s support base. In a post on social media platform X, Mr. Kharge said, “We chaired a meeting of the newly appointed AICC secretaries and joint secretaries. We are determined to strengthen our organisation, involve each voice and keep speaking truth to power”.

“This diverse team that has strong representation from marginalised sections of society, with its youthful exuberance and pan-India profile, will bring new fervour to our party functioning,” Mr. Venugopal noted in a post on X, adding, “As Kharge ji and Rahul ji aptly pointed out in the meeting, our job has to be to fight against the BJP-RSS’s divisive politics and work stridently to defend the Constitution. We are a force that works for social transformation, while the BJP represents social stagnation.”

Apart from the theme of social justice, loyalty has been rewarded in the organisational rejig with former Mahila Congress chief Netta D’Souza and former chief of the National Students’ Union of India, Neeraj Kundan, finding place in the list of 74 functionaries.

