HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kharge, other Congress leaders meet to discuss fallout of court verdict against Rahul Gandhi

The sources also said that there was difference of opinion on whether Mr. Gandhi should go to Parliament on Friday.

March 23, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge. File

Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday convened a meeting of top party leaders at his residence to discuss the situation arising out of the conviction and two-year sentence of Rahul Gandhi by a Surat court in a defamation case.

Senior Congress leaders, including party MPs, gathered at Mr. Kharge's residence in the evening and deliberated on the political fallout of Mr. Gandhi's conviction.

A court at Surat in Gujarat on Thursday sentenced Mr. Gandhi to two years in jail in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his "why all thieves have Modi surname" remark. The court also granted the former Congress chief bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court.

Sources said the party leaders discussed that immediate legal remedies to be taken to challenge the Surat trial court verdict and get it stayed from a higher court.

They said a petition to challenge the order is being prepared and will be filed in the District and Sessions Court.

The sources also said that there was difference of opinion on whether Mr. Gandhi should go to Parliament on Friday as he faces possible disqualification from the Lok Sabha as per the Supreme Court judgement of July 2013.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, however, said that legal experts will examine the Surat court verdict against Rahul Gandhi and only after that the government will take a decision on the next step.

Related stories

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Surat

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.