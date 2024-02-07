GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kharge objects to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar’s decision to expunge portions of his speech 

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Mr. Kharge said two pages from his February 2 speech were removed, leading to distortion of intent

February 07, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge attends a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the House during the Interim Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge attends a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the House during the Interim Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Objecting to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jadgeep Dhankhar’s decision to expunge significant portions of his speech on Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday, urged him to restore the deleted parts arguing that his speech did not violate any rules. 

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Mr. Kharge said two pages from his February 2 speech were removed, leading to distortion of intent.

“I had raised certain points...they have been removed from the record,” he said, and emphasised that he had not taken anybody’s name nor violated any rules. He added that he did not make any remarks about “persons in high authority” which needed to be removed. “I register my strong objection...I would like to request you to restore the expunged part in the House proceedings,” Mr. Kharge, who has also give a written note to the Chairman on the matter, said. When Mr. Kharge tried to read out the expunged portions, Mr. Dhankhar stopped him. 

Mr. Dhankhar said Mr. Kharge had raised four points in his written communication. The first point relates to a word which is “unparliamentary” and was hence expunged. Points number two, three and four relate certain portion of Mr.Kharge’s remarks which were made after the Chair had announced “that nothing will go on record”.

Mr. Dhankhar said he would look into it and give his ruling. He argued that “unparliamentary words” were used and if the House considers it necessary, he is open to the idea of revisiting this list. 

