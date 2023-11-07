Kharge may reach out to Akhilesh Yadav after election, say senior Congress leaders

November 07, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - New Delhi

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav’s daily swipes at the Congress will not derail the INDIA bloc and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will reach out to Mr. Yadav once the elections in five States wrap up, a senior Congress leader said on Tuesday in New Delhi.

Mr. Yadav at a public meeting in poll bound Madhya Pradesh on Monday, called the Congress a “chalu party” (a cunning party)”. His tirade against the Congress began after SP was denied five seats that it was looking for. “We have elections going on in five states while Mr. Yadav is going on and on about the five seats he missed. It is both unfair and harsh,” a senior Congress leader said.

But keeping in mind the importance of Uttar Pradesh that sends 80 MPs to Lok Sabha, the Congress leader claimed that party president Mr. Kharge will reach out to Mr. Yadav at the earliest.

“Right now, we are all busy with the campaign for the elections in five States. On November 28, when the election campaign comes to a close, we will start a dialogue between the INDIA partners, anew,” another Congress leader said.

The Congress, which is the largest Opposition party, argues that the INDIA bloc was formed exclusively for the Lok Sabha elections of 2024. “We have had three meetings of the INDIA bloc so far and at none of these meetings, no impression was conveyed that the alliance will extend to the state assembly polls too,” another leader said.

Though the Congress leaders claim that Mr. Yadav has been unfair towards the Congress, the party will still make an overture towards him to iron out the differences between the two, keeping in mind the importance of Uttar Pradesh that sends 80 MPs to Lok Sabha.

