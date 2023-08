Kharge lashes out at BJP, says only 12.2 lakh formal jobs added in 5 years

August 05, 2023 04:03 am | Updated 04:03 am IST - New Delhi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday claimed that India under the Modi government has added only 12.2 lakh formal jobs in the past five years, and said that for the survival of the poor and middle class, the BJP needs to be "thrown out of power".

Mr. Kharge charged that the BJP has "miserably failed" to provide employment.

"India under Modi Govt. has added ONLY 12.2 Lakh Formal Jobs in past 5 years! That means an average of JUST 24,400 Jobs per year!" he said in a post on X.

"We are not inventing this figure. It is the Modi government which created this narrative that EPF Regular Contributors = Creation of Formal Jobs! The EPF data corroborates this," Mr. Kharge said. The BJP promised two crore jobs per year which means 18 crore jobs could have been created in nine years, the Congress president said.

"Our youth is staring at a dark future," he claimed.

"No wonder, there is anger and violence on the streets. The BJP has miserably failed to provide Employment! Unimaginable unemployment, painful price rise and orchestrated hate foisted by BJP has resulted in this DISASTER of a situation," he said in his long post on X (formerly Twitter).

"For the survival of our poor and middle class, the BJP needs to be thrown out of power. India has had enough," Mr. Kharge said.

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and alleging that it has failed to generate employment.