Kharge demands details of Centre’s job incentive schemes

Crores of youth want a permanent solution to their plight in finding jobs, but the Narendra Modi government had not even offered a temporary solution, the Congress chief said

Published - August 02, 2024 12:38 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge speaks to the media at the Parliament House on July 31, 2024.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge speaks to the media at the Parliament House on July 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Terming the employment-linked incentive scheme announced in the Union Budget “tokenism”, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday asked the government to spell out the details of the scheme.

“A week into the ‘Kursi Bachao Budget’, the academia and the industry awaits (sic) clarity from the Modi Govt on its Tokenism regarding the so-called ‘employment-linked incentive’ schemes,” Mr. Kharge said in a post on X. 

Crores of youth want a permanent solution to their plight in finding jobs, but the Narendra Modi government had not even offered a temporary solution, the Congress chief said. “The ‘B’ in BJP’s Budget stands for ‘Betrayal’ !” Mr. Kharge wrote. “When will the Modi Govt provide details of the schemes? Neither the youth nor the industry, which is to be NUDGED, according to the FM, to provide Internships, First Time Jobs or Training has any know how about the contours of the 5 Employment-Link Incentive Schemes,” he added.

The Congress chief wondered how the government would ‘nudge’ 500 top companies to hire 4,000 interns per year if “it couldn’t create a conducive environment for private investment”. 

“Was there any stakeholder consultation before imposing this half-copied idea from the Congress Manifesto? The Congress Manifesto had a ‘Right to Apprenticeship’ - which is a structured system of training where individuals, known as apprentices, learn a trade or profession through a combination of on-the-job training and classroom instruction,” Mr. Kharge said.

The Congress president said the Modi government’s budget had merely forced internships upon the industry with no long-term solution in sight. “Why are none of these Employment-Link Incentive Schemes missing the Public Sector component? Is it because the BJP wants NO recruitment of SC, ST, OBC and EWS youth in the Public Sector - through reservation? Why are all these schemes providing TEMPORARY employment/internships?” Mr. Kharge said.

