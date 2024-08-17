Kharge appoints new chiefs for J&K, Jharkhand Congress units

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday effected a reshuffle in the election-bound States of Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand, while making two appointments to the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

While the election schedule for Jammu and Kashmir has been declared, Jharkhand and Maharashtra dates are yet to be announced.

On the day when election schedule for Jammu and Kashmir was announced, Mr. Kharge appointed Tariq Hameed Karra as the new Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief, replacing Vikar Rasool Wani. Two leaders from the Jammu region, Tara Chand and Raman Bhalla, have been made working presidents, a release from general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said.

In Jharkhand, Keshav Mahto Kamlesh has been named the new PCC chief in place of Rajesh Thakur. Senior leader Rameshwar Oraon has been made the leader of the Congress Legislature Party in the Jharkhand Assembly.

Two leaders from Maharashtra have been appointed to the CWC. While former Maharashtra PCC chief Balasaheb Thorat has been made a member of the highest decision-making body, Mohd. Arif Naseem Khan has been appointed as a special invitee to the CWC.

