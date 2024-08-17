ADVERTISEMENT

Kharge appoints new chiefs for J&K, Jharkhand Congress units

Published - August 17, 2024 12:53 am IST - New Delhi:

Two leaders from Maharashtra have been appointed to CWC

The Hindu Bureau

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday effected a reshuffle in the election-bound States of Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand, while making two appointments to the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

ADVERTISEMENT

While the election schedule for Jammu and Kashmir has been declared, Jharkhand and Maharashtra dates are yet to be announced.

Election Commission announces Assembly poll dates for Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana; three-phase voting for J&K, single-phase for Haryana

On the day when election schedule for Jammu and Kashmir was announced, Mr. Kharge appointed Tariq Hameed Karra as the new Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief, replacing Vikar Rasool Wani. Two leaders from the Jammu region, Tara Chand and Raman Bhalla, have been made working presidents, a release from general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said.

In Jharkhand, Keshav Mahto Kamlesh has been named the new PCC chief in place of Rajesh Thakur. Senior leader Rameshwar Oraon has been made the leader of the Congress Legislature Party in the Jharkhand Assembly.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Two leaders from Maharashtra have been appointed to the CWC. While former Maharashtra PCC chief Balasaheb Thorat has been made a member of the highest decision-making body, Mohd. Arif Naseem Khan has been appointed as a special invitee to the CWC.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US