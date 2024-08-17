GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kharge appoints new chiefs for J&K, Jharkhand Congress units

Two leaders from Maharashtra have been appointed to CWC

Published - August 17, 2024 12:53 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi. File

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday effected a reshuffle in the election-bound States of Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand, while making two appointments to the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

While the election schedule for Jammu and Kashmir has been declared, Jharkhand and Maharashtra dates are yet to be announced.

Election Commission announces Assembly poll dates for Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana; three-phase voting for J&K, single-phase for Haryana

On the day when election schedule for Jammu and Kashmir was announced, Mr. Kharge appointed Tariq Hameed Karra as the new Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief, replacing Vikar Rasool Wani. Two leaders from the Jammu region, Tara Chand and Raman Bhalla, have been made working presidents, a release from general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said.

In Jharkhand, Keshav Mahto Kamlesh has been named the new PCC chief in place of Rajesh Thakur. Senior leader Rameshwar Oraon has been made the leader of the Congress Legislature Party in the Jharkhand Assembly.

Two leaders from Maharashtra have been appointed to the CWC. While former Maharashtra PCC chief Balasaheb Thorat has been made a member of the highest decision-making body, Mohd. Arif Naseem Khan has been appointed as a special invitee to the CWC.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / Jharkhand / Maharashtra / national politics / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.