Kharge, Akhilesh and Kejriwal likely to address joint press conference in Lucknow on May 15

For Mr. Kejriwal who was released on interim bail last week in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam, this will be the first such programme with Congress and SP leaders as part of the INDIA coalition

Updated - May 14, 2024 04:03 am IST

Published - May 14, 2024 03:14 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Opposition INDIA bloc is exploring the possibility of holding a joint press conference of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Lucknow on May 15, a source said on Monday.

Mr. Kejriwal, who was released on interim bail last week in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam, will be taking part in the first such programme with Congress and SP leaders. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21.

Though the AAP does not have any seat-sharing agreement in Uttar Pradesh unlike the Congress and the SP, Mr. Kejriwal will be campaigning for the INDIA bloc.

Soon after his release, Mr. Kejriwal has said the ongoing Lok Sabha election is crucial to protect the Constitution and democracy.

The Delhi Chief Minister had made an allegation on May 11 that hinted at an internal tussle within the BJP over prime ministerial ambitions.

He claimed that once Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins a third term, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would be marginalised and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be the next PM candidate.

Issuing a prompt denial, Mr. Shah asserted that Mr. Modi would continue for a full term.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared his assessment of the four phases of polling.

“With four phases of the elections now concluded, voting for 379 seats is over. Mr. Modi’s farewell is now exactly three weeks away,” the Congress leader said.

He asserted that the Congress election manifesto and party leader Rahul Gandhi have set the agenda.

“Rahul Gandhi’s acceptance of an invitation to debate the Prime Minister, and the PM’s refusal to respond, has also emerged as a clear-cut sign of @INCIndia’s substance, and the BJP’s hollowness... It’s no longer an undercurrent – a wave is brewing in favour of the INDIA coalition. June 4th is coming!,” Mr Ramesh added.

