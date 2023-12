December 05, 2023 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST - New Delhi

Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode, among India’s ‘most wanted' men and the nephew of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, has died of a heart attack in Pakistan, officials said on December 5 (Tuesday).

The 72-year-old, who was the brain of the Khalistani separatist movement, had fled to Pakistan after Bhindranwale’s death and settled down in Lahore. He is believed to have died on Monday, the officials said.

Rode was head of the International Sikh Youth Federation.

