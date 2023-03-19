ADVERTISEMENT

Khalistani protestors take down tricolour, attempt to storm High Commission in London

March 19, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated March 20, 2023 12:21 am IST - New Delhi

MEA summons British diplomat over the alleged incident of some Khalistani elements pulling down the Indian flagat the Indian high commission

The Hindu Bureau

India on Sunday night summoned the senior-most British diplomat in Delhi over reports of some Khalistani elements pulling down the Indian flag at the Indian high commission in London during a protest, official sources said. Photo: Special Arrangement

Lodging a strong protest against the vandalisation of the Indian flag outside the Indian High Commission in London by Khalistani protesters, and “indifference” of the British government, the Centre summoned the British Deputy High Commissioner Christina Scott to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday night. Ms. Scott was asked for an explanation and for a full enquiry, the MEA statement said, adding that the British government’s attitude to the security of Indian diplomats was “unacceptable”.

ALSO READ
Pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh elusive, police arrest 34 more followers

The protesters, who were demonstrating against a crackdown by security forces in Punjab on the Waaris Punjab De (WPD) group, shouted Khalistani slogans, and attempted to enter the High Commission, while one protester climbed up to the Indian High Commission balcony overlooking the street and brought down the national Tricolour.

“An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of the British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises. She was reminded in this regard of the basic obligations of the U.K. Government under the Vienna Convention,” said an MEA statement issued late at night.

“India finds unacceptable the indifference of the U.K. Government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the U.K.,” the statement added. This is the worst such incident since 2019, when crowds of Kashmiri and Khalistani separatist groups surrounded the embassy and pelted eggs and other objects at the mission.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read |Separatist strains resurface in Punjab 

“I condemn the disgraceful acts against the people and premises of the Indian High Commission in London - totally unacceptable,” British High Commissioner Alex Ellis, who was travelling on Sunday, tweeted.

In its statement, the MEA said that India expects the U.K. government to take immediate steps to “identify, arrest and prosecute” all those involved in the incident on Sunday and place stringent security measures to prevent such protests from recurring.

A video shared by a High Commission official shows a member of the High Commission staff securing the Tricolour and handing it to someone inside the building.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US