Key takeaways from Union Cabinet decisions on July 17

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday extended the 15th Finance Commission’s term by a month and cleared amendments to other important bills.

Cabinet clears bill to amend companies law

The government on Wednesday approved a bill to amend the Companies Act, 2013 that would replace an ordinance issued earlier this year.

“The proposed amendments will lead to further promotion of ease of doing business, de-clogging of National Company Law Tribunal and Special Courts,” an official release said.

The focus would be on serious cases of violations of the Act and ensuring enhanced compliance by corporates.

“The amendments will benefit law abiding corporates while simultaneously plugging gaps in the corporate governance and compliance framework enshrined in the Companies Act, 2013,” the release said.

Govt. approves 7 amendments to insolvency law

The Union Cabinet cleared seven amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) aimed at filling critical gap in the corporate insolvency resolution framework while at the same maximising value from the resolution process.

The amendments would “enable the government to ensure maximisation of value of a corporate debtor as a going concern while simultaneously adhering to strict timelines,” an official release said.

Centre extends 15th Finance Commission’s term by a month till Nov. 30

The 15th Finance Commission’s term will be extended by a month till November 30. The cabinet also broadened the ambit of its recommendation to include funds for defence and internal security.

The government on November 27, 2017, notified the 15th Finance Commission, headed by N.K. Singh, to suggest, among other things, the formula for devolution of funds to States by the Centre for five years commencing April 1, 2020.

The commission was scheduled to finalise its report by October 30 this year.

