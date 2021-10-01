Key road projects begin in Ladakh

The upgradation of four major single-lane roads has also commenced.

Five major road infrastructure development projects were launched in Ladakh from Turtuk, the northernmost village of India, on Friday by Governor of Ladakh R.K. Mathur. The projects include preparation of greenfield alignment and upgradation of major single-lane roads to double-lane and tunnelling works, the Defence Ministry said.

Following the Memorandum of Understanding signed on September 3 between the Ladakh administration and the Border Roa- ds Organisation (BRO), projects involving construction, improvement of roads and tunnels were assigned to BRO for development of connectivity in the hilly region, a Ministry statement said.

The construction of the Hanuthang-Handanbroke-Zungpal-Turtuk road, a 26.6-k.m.-long greenfield road, is planned to provide inter-valley connectivity between Hanuthang-Handanbroke (Indus Valley) and Zungpal-Turtuk (Shyok Valley) across the Stakpuchan range.

“This will also reduce the travel time to three and half hours from existing nine hours to Turtuk via Leh without crossing the treache rous Khardungla pass,” the statement said.

The upgradation of four major single-lane roads has also commenced.

These are the 78 km road from Khalse to Batallik, 50 km road from Kargil to Dumgil, which will also include construction of a tunnel at Hambotingla, 70 km road from Khalsar to Shyokvia Agham and 31 km from Tangtse to Lukung, the Ministry said.