Key govt. staff to get authorisation letters from police

The employees of various government departments who are “absolutely necessary” to carry out additional essential services will be issued authorisation letters by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) through email.

Following the Union Home Ministry’s decision to impose a complete lockdown in view of the COVID-19 spread, the Department of Personnel and Training on Wednesday issued an office memorandum, partially modifying its order dated March 22.

“Certain offices have been given exemption from the lockdown. Keeping in view the exigencies that have arisen in various departments not exempted under the guidelines..., the following instructions are issued,” said the latest order.

Heads of the departments concerned have been asked to draw up a list of the staff “absolutely necessary” to carry out additional essential services within the departments. The list of such employees will be emailed to DCP (New Delhi) Eish Singal.

“Authorisation letter will be issued by the DCP by return mail. Printout of this authorisation letter should be made available to the staff concerned. The staff should be instructed to carry a copy of this printout along with their official ID cards while coming to the office,” said the memorandum, adding that the remaining staff should work from home.