Keshni Anand Arora appointed Chief Secretary of Haryana

The Haryana government appointed senior IAS officer Keshni Anand Arora as the State’s new Chief Secretary on June 30.

Arora, 58, replaces D.S. Dhesi, who retired on June 30, an official order said.

Arora previously served as Additional Chief Secretary, Haryana government, and Financial Commissioner, Department of Revenue and Disaster Management and Department of Consolidation.

She will be the 33rd cabinet secretary of Haryana since 1966, when it was carved out as a separate State.

The 1983 Haryana cadre IAS officer will also hold the charge of general administration for personnel, training, parliamentary affairs and administrative reforms departments and secretary in-charge of plan coordination, the order said.

Notably, in a State infamous for skewed sex ratio, Keshni comes from a family where her sisters Meenakshi Anand Chaudhary and Urvashi Gulati have served as Haryana’s chief secretaries earlier.

Meenakshi was the State’s first woman chief secretary when she took charge in 2006 while Urvashi occupied the coveted post in 2009.

Keshni’s father Jagdish Chander was a professor of political science at Panjab University here. During his career, many of his students made it to the IAS.