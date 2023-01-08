Keshari Nath Tripathi, former governor of Bengal and Bihar, dies at 88

January 08, 2023 10:27 am | Updated 10:27 am IST - Kolkata

Former Governor of West Bengal, Bihar and two other states Keshari Nath Tripathi died at his Prayagraj home in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Tripathi, a senior BJP leader, was 88.

The veteran politician, who was a three-time speaker of the U.P. Legislative Assembly, was hospitalised for a fractured hand as well as old-age-related ailments and breathing issues, a party leader said.

"Tripathiji was in the ICU for a short while and his condition has improved following which he was brought home. Today at around 5 AM he breathed his last," the official told PTI over the phone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his sorrow and described Tripathi as the key man in building the saffron party in U.P..

"Shri Keshari Nath Tripathi Ji was respected for his service and intellect. He was well versed in Constitutional matters. He played a key role in building BJP in U.P. and worked hard for the state’s progress. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Mr. Modi tweeted.

Born on November 10, 1934, in Allahabad, Tripathi served as the Governor of West Bengal from July 2014 to July 2019. Before that, he also had additional charges for short stints as the Governor of Bihar, Meghalaya and Mizoram.

He was a member of the U.P. legislative assembly six times and was the Cabinet minister of institutional finance and sales tax in the state during the Janata Party regime from 1977 to 1979.

A poet and author, Tripathi had practised as a senior advocate at Allahabad High Court and was the BJP president in U.P. for some time.