Kerala’s thematic calendars showcase a new year in old stories

Kerala Tourism and stakeholders in the State’s tourism industry have launched thematic desktop and wall calendars for “God’s Own Country” and its niche tourism products.

For a State like Kerala, with its origin steeped in the myth of Parashurama throwing his axe into the sea to raise new land, this retelling of fables and legends reflects the essence of its culture.

The ‘Land of Stories’ desktop calendar with 12 leaves highlights such tales from Kerala, including ‘the world’s richest God’ and the region’s erstwhile ruler Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma. Sketches accompany the brief write-ups on mythology and history.

Great stories

Veluthampi Dalawa, one of the first to rebel against the British East India Company’s supremacy; the story of classical Sanskrit scholar Sakthibhadran, who hailed from Adoor; and that of Nangeli, in a story that speaks to social inequality and injustice towards women, and whose death led to the annulment of breast tax system, are among the other stories featured.

Chieftain of the Oorali tribe, Chemban Karuvellayan Kolumban, who is said to have conquered nature; skilled sculptor and carpenter Perumthachan, whose story still holds the young and old in its magical grasp; and Guruvayoor Keshavan, the pious elephant revered across the State for having served the famous temple deity with dedication, have all found a place in the calendar.

Many tales

Under the ‘Avengers of Malabar’, the tale of Kunjali Marakkar has been retold. Naranathu Bhranthan, the rebel whose eccentricities still makes sense; Karinthandan, chief of the Paniya tribe in Wayanad; legendary warrior and true master of martial art Thacholi Othenan; and the tale of Kathivanoor Veeran of Kannur, which narrates the importance of faith and trust, are also included.

‘First time’

“This is the first time that such a thematic storyline is being used for the official calendar. It has been well accepted,” said a senior department official.

The wall calendar’s theme is ‘Human by Nature’.

The calendar depicts the fascinating interplay of humans and nature in every walk of life.