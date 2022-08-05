Kerala

ZSI to release new book, survey report

Staff Reporter Kozhikode August 05, 2022 21:39 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 21:39 IST

The Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) will release a book titled Fauna of Thattekkad Bird Sanctuary and a report on the ‘Threatened animals of Kerala’ on August 8 as part of efforts to promote sustainable management and conservation of various animal species in the State. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will also be signed on the occasion by ZSI with the University of Calicut and the Dr. Gafoor Memorial MES Mampad College to exchange scientific and academic knowledge with students and researchers for the promotion of zoological researches through advanced pedagogical techniques, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
zoology (education)
Read more...