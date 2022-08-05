ZSI to release new book, survey report

MoU to be signed for exchange of scientific knowledge

The Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) will release a book titled Fauna of Thattekkad Bird Sanctuary and a report on the ‘Threatened animals of Kerala’ on August 8 as part of efforts to promote sustainable management and conservation of various animal species in the State. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will also be signed on the occasion by ZSI with the University of Calicut and the Dr. Gafoor Memorial MES Mampad College to exchange scientific and academic knowledge with students and researchers for the promotion of zoological researches through advanced pedagogical techniques, a press release said.