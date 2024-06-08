Zoo’s oriental darters caught in mess of plastic, other rubbish

Regular visitors to the 165-year-old city zoo may be familiar with the sight of oriental darters (Anhinga melanogaste), with their distinctive snake-like neck, perched on a raintree, swimming in the freshwater lake, or if one’s lucky spearing a fish, tossing it in the air, and gulping it head-first.

ADVERTISEMENT

The oriental darter has made the verdant precincts of the zoo its nesting sanctuary for long. Every year, these birds nest in the zoo before the onset of the monsoon and complete raising their chicks as the monsoon recedes. The freshwater lake on the 30-acre premises, teeming with not-too-large fish and surrounded by lush vegetation, provides an ideal habitat for these free-roaming birds.

The zoo has been monitoring the darters since last year. A surveillance camera captures their activities round the clock. The 25-odd adult darters are currently nesting on a raintree, with 15 chicks and 13 fledglings in 15 nests.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, a study of the nesting biology of the darters has revealed a disturbing trend – plastic and cloth rubbish that has found its way not only into their nests but mouths too.

The study by Vijayalakshmi P.V., superintendent, Natural History Museum; Akhila C.K., intern at the museum; Sujith V. Gopalan, wildlife conservationist; and museum curator Deepthi P.N., found five darter adults tangled in plastic and cloth debris.

The birds, mature males and females, were observed struggling to remove the waste material, with very low success rates. Worryingly, the rubbish was even found around their beaks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Vijayalakshmi, one of the research team members, says that in one nest, with one of the darter parent unable to catch fish and feed the chicks, the other took on the job fully and managed to keep the young ones alive. In another case though, the chicks ended up dead. The birds become exhausted by their efforts to get rid of the waste, and end up apart from others. If the birds starve, there will be no next generation of these near-threatened birds.

Since the zoo is a plastic-free zone, the team surmises that the birds encounter plastic and other rubbish while foraging elsewhere. Alarmingly, 60% of these incidents involved parents with chicks, suggesting that the birds may be sourcing nesting materials from polluted areas.

The shift from natural nesting material such as fresh leaves to plastic and other debris is a matter of concern as it not only endangers the adult birds, affecting their movement and causing injury, but also puts the chicks at risk.

Since these waste materials are anthropogenic pollutants, there is need to create awareness of effective waste management and clean water bodies so that oriental darters and other birds are not endangered by plastic and other waste materials, says Ms. Vijayalakshmi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.