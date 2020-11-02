Zoo, museum to open tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram

02 November 2020 00:21 IST

COVID-19 guidelines to be followed

After nearly seven months, the zoo and the museum in the city will reopen to visitors on Tuesday.

The Sree Chitra Art Gallery will also reopen that day. Visitors were last allowed on the premises on March 12.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure that COVID-19 safety guidelines are strictly followed.

Tickets for the zoo will be issued from 9 a.m. to 5.15 p.m., while visitors will be allowed till 6.30 p.m. Napier Museum timings will be from 10 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.

Staff will be allowed entry only after their temperatures are taken.

Employees who come in contact with the public such as those issuing or verifying tickets or guides have been issued gloves, face masks, and face shields.

Tickets will be issued while ensuring physical distancing. Entry too will follow the same protocol.

While hand wash has been provided at the entry to the zoo, inside touch-less sensor hand sanitisers have been made available.

Inside the zoo, security guards will ensure that no crowding occurs.

The cafeteria and food kiosks inside the zoo will open after a week so that the operators can be familiarised with safety protocols to be put in place, followed by their review. Buggies will operate, though distancing will be maintained here too.

On Mondays when the zoo is closed to visitors, intensive spraying and sanitising of public areas such as benches, barricades, and ticketing counter premises will be done.

The plan is to allow only 26 visitors at a time in the museum and 20 in the art gallery.