Zoo, museum remain top draws during Onam holidays

Nearly 1 lakh visitors; ticket collection more than ₹27 lakh in six days

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram
September 17, 2022 19:16 IST

The city zoo and museum have seen a good footfall during the Onam holidays.

In the sìx days from September 6 to 11, the zoo and museum recorded a total collection of ₹27.19 lakh from ticket sales. Nearly one lakh visitors flocked to the zoo and museum during this period.

Interestingly, the museum and zoo do not have a common ticket. While 83,669 people visited the zoo, 13,431 people visited the museum. The ticket collection at the zoo was ₹24.5 lakh, while it was ₹2.68 lakh at the museum.

Zoo and museum authorities say the numbers are nearly as good as that during the pre-COVID times. In fact, the zoo clocked a record collection of ₹5.55 lakh on two successive days during the Onam vacation. The previous highest collection at the zoo has been ₹5.1 lakh.

Good crowds have been thronging the zoo and museum premises since they reopened after the pandemic. The greenery is a huge attraction, they say. The zoo garden, particularly the upper garden, is a huge draw, with its installations and fountains.

A large number of people visit the garden not only during the holidays, but in the evenings too, say the authorities. More features such as a pergola are being planned to enhance its attractiveness.

The zoo remains a preferred destination, though its plans to receive a pair of lions from Indore have not made much headway. The zoo authorities say the facility is ready to welcome the lions. In turn, it will hand over gaur and rhea to the Indore zoo. While the Indore zoo has readied enclosures to house the gaur and the rhea, the masterplan needs to be approved by the design committee of the Central Zoo Authority. Once the lions reach here, the improved animal collection will see visitor numbers go up further.

