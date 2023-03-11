Zonta Infratech says it took all safety measures at Brahmapuram yard

March 11, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - KOCHI

Claiming that the scope of work of the company is limited to “rehabilitate” legacy waste at the Brahmapuram dumping yard, adopting bio-mining and capping mechanism, Zonta Infratech Pvt Ltd said in a press release that it had complied with all terms and conditions of the contract agreement with the Kochi Corporation. The company said its work did not entail handling of daily incoming waste, its treatment, or recycling of plastic.

It also said that it had taken all health and safety measures as well as periodic environmental analysis of air and water in accordance with the agreement. The company denied ‘allegations’ against it with respect to the fire at the yard (and the toxic smoke that engulfed much of the district in its wake).

It further claimed that fire incidents at dumping sites occurred due to the presence of methane emanating from bio-degradable waste. The latest incident was due to “extreme hot climatic conditions and presence of methane which came into contact with oxygen.” The company is fully cooperating with various agencies in dousing the fire and taking ameliorative steps, it said.

