Zika virus: Kerala Health department urges people to be vigilant

November 06, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Health department issued a directive on November 6, 2023 urging people to remain vigilant against the Zika virus. The directive was issued in response to the virus outbreak in the Thalassery area of Kannur district.

The department said that symptoms such as fever, headache, body pain, joint pain, and red eyes should be taken seriously. It urged the public to promptly inform healthcare workers if they notice these symptoms.

"If Zika virus symptoms are observed in patients, healthcare providers must give them special attention," the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement was issued after a high-level meeting chaired by Health Minister Veena George in Thiruvananthapuram reviewed the Zika virus cases at Thalassery.

8 cases confirmed

Currently, eight Zika virus cases have been confirmed there.

The department said if pregnant women are affected by the virus, there is a possibility of birth defects, such as microcephaly, in the unborn baby. Therefore, pregnant women in areas with reported cases of the disease should receive special monitoring, it said.

The department directed doctors to conduct separate examinations for pregnant women affected by fever.

It said the Zika virus is primarily transmitted by the Aedes mosquito, but it can also be transmitted through blood donation and sexual contact.

The department called for an intensification of activities related to mosquito breeding and fogging.

They also directed schools, households, and institutions in Kannur district to observe “dry days” on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to prevent mosquito breeding.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.